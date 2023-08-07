The Wichita Falls Independent School District named Wichita Falls High School head football coach Grant Freeman as its new athletic director on Monday.

Freeman has manned the Coyotes sideline since 2017. Under his guidance Old High went 26-40 across six seasons, highlighted by a 9-5 record a year ago. The Coyotes advanced to the Regional Finals in 2022, their deepest playoff run since 2013.

This Fall, Freeman will serve as the Coyotes head football coach in the program’s final season of existence and then he will transition into the athletic director role full time in December.

Freeman replaces Scot Hafley, who was promoted to Executive Director of Operations last month. Hafley held the AD position since 2015.

The WFISD is consolidating into a two-high-school format, closing Wichita Falls High School, Rider High School and Hirschi High School following the 2023-2024 school year.