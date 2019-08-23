Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Bowie Jackrabbits- August 22, 2019

After spending three years as Head Coach at Synder, Cory Mandrell takes over as the head coach for the Bowie Jackrabbits, and he’s inheriting a talented group of 14 starters.

“The kids have adjusted well. They have been really receptive and they have accepted the way we are doing things now and what’s expected of them, so so far it has been a pretty smooth transition. So we have gotten to be around kids and see what they can do and it’s been awesome. I think we got seven returning on both sides of the ball. We’ve got a good core of senior kids, senior players, and then we have a lot of young talent as well so from top to bottom we’ve got some athletes across the board,” said Cory Mandrell.

“It’s great. We are really bringing new energy to the team, and he’s really brought a winning attitude with him. Of course, he had a good season with Synder going 8-3, a really good record for them. And he’s really looking to bring some new energy to our team and make us a lot better as a unit,” said Colby Miller.

“We’re trying to instill, and we are still continuing to instill in them is you know, those other teams have to play Bowie each week. So we are trying to change the mindset as far as that goes, and instead of people talking about who we’re playing, those teams are talking about they’re playing the Bowie Jackrabbits so that’s kind of the mindset and the way we are going about things around here,” said Cory Mandrell

Bowie also introduces a new starting quarterback, Junior Colby Miller, who will be taking the snaps for the Jackrabbits. Miller has proven his talents and leadership ability in the offseason.

“It’s his first year on varsity, and he’s done an outstanding job. He’s one of those silent leaders, just kinda leads by example and just shows up to work every day, and he gets the job done and you don’t even know he’s there until you realize the job he’s done and getting done for you,” said Cory Mandrell.

“He’s showing very much potential. He completes the passes. He makes them really good. We give him as much time and he takes that time and uses it well,” said Tyson Herron.

“There’s a lot of similar stuff we’re doing this year. We are still working out of spread some, but there’s a lot of new stuff such as working out from under center and I-formation tight end stuff like that. I think we’re really adapting to it well, and it’s looking good for us this year,” said Colby Miller.

Tyson Herron is taking charge with the guys up front and is going to play a huge role for the ‘Rabbits as far as skill and leadership on both sides of the ball.

“They gotta get in the weight room. Varsity is a big level. You got some guys that weigh like 300-400 lbs you gotta move, especially on the line. They just gotta show that they’re ready for it, just the playing. Just hitting someone. I can’t wait until the first hit. That’s when you know the season starts is when you get that first pop on someone,” said Tyson Herron.

The Jackrabbits motto this year is Triple-A; Anybody. Anytime. Anywhere. Meaning the “Rabbits will fear no one. Willing to play Anybody, Anytime, Anywhere.”