Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Burkburnett Bulldogs- August 27, 2019

The Burkburnett Bulldogs enter their third year under Head Coach Jason Meng. After going winless in the district last season, Coach Meng says this years squad is gelling and has high expectations for 2019.

“We always do. I mean every year you do, but especially this year. A lot of the kids have been in the program for three years and have been a part of everything. So they know our expectations and what to expect, and kinda what we’re pushing for so they’re ready to get going,” said Jason Meng.

“I think we definitely have more of a brotherhood type feeling towards the team. I know that the seniors we have came together and met, and we definitely have higher expectations for last year. So I think it’s going to be a good year,” said Kyson Hoskins.

“We just had to get across the point of what we are trying to accomplish this season. We are just trying to win. That is our only goal. It’s my goal for this senior year. It’s just winning. That’s it,” said Jake McCleskey.

Offense wasn’t a problem for the Bulldogs in 2018. They scored 31 points a game while racking up an average of 443 yards on Friday nights.

The Bulldogs return the leader of that offense, quarterback Mason Duke, who threw for over 2,700 and 30 touchdowns.

“Mason is very confident on and off the field, and he has a very good leadership role on our team and he plays a big impact key,” said Kyson Hoskins.

Another player to look out for this season is wide receiver Jake McCleskey. McCleskey is a threat on both sides of the ball with experience at the corner back position.

“He is a three-year starter for us on varsity, played corner for us for two years. This year he is moving back to safety. He spot played at times at receiver, but now is going to take a more full role in that,” said Jason Meng.

“I have to be more of a vocal leader, instead of just going out and playing. Me and Kyson are probably two of the biggest leaders on the team, and you have to be more vocal. You cant just sit back and let it ride, because if you do that then nothing is going to ever get done,” said Jake McCleskey.

Former Rider Raider, Oklahoma State Cowboy, and Tennessee Titan’s draft pick Markelle Martin takes over as defensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs are working hard to shore up a defense which allowed 42 points a game last season. He believes health, experience and hard work will lead to improvement on defense.

The Burkburnett Bulldogs hope to accomplish a lot this season, and with strong senior leadership and a winning mindset, the 2019 Bulldogs will take on another season together.