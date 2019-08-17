Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 City View Mustangs- August 19, 2019

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Head Coach Rudy Hawkins returns for his ninth year as head coach, and so do eight starters on both sides of the ball from last years squad.

“We got a core of our team back, so that’s the biggest thing. We’re a little bit further along than we were this time last year just because we got a lot of returners, so with that being said, we like the progress that we’re at now. And the kids have picked up everything that we’ve been doing, were just probably further along than we were last year,” said Rudy Hawkins.

Isaiah Marks will be back again this year taking the snaps for the Mustangs. Marks threw for 842 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2018.

“He’s just a junior, and he’s been a starter for his freshman-sophomore year, so the playbook is completely open for him now. In the past, it was kinda shortened up, but this year it’s all the way open for him. So I think he’s going to see huge benefits from that. We’re going to give him more room for checks and things like that to get us out of some bad situations,” said Rudy Hawkins.

Isaiah Marks and Javen Jones will be a dangerous pair for defenses. As a running back, Jones brings speed and agility to the Mustangs’ offense.

“We will come up here every night during the summer and we came up with our own signals for our routes and if we have to audible it then we have to audible it. If you didn’t have any chemistry then you wouldn’t be able to do all that. I feel like I’m faster than everybody, so I just want to outrun everybody. And I feel like anytime I touch the ball, I’m capable of taking it to the house every time,” said Javen Jones.

Coach Hawkins said the guys up front are going to be the biggest difference in the team this year. Crafton Lindenborn leads the line bringing size and experience on both sides of the ball.

“He’s going to be the anchor of our line. He’s been a three-year starter for us, so with him back at offensive tackle it’s going to be huge for us offensively. He also plays on the defensive line, so he’s put on some weight this summer. So he’s looking good, and he’s a guy we’re looking forward to leading our guys up front,” said Rudy Hawkins.

“This is one of the toughest districts. It always has been. We’ve had state winning teams like nearly every year so this district is really hard. We help them out, we help coach them really because the coaches can’t be there every play. They’re trying to watch, and they’re trying to make sure everybody is doing everything right and they’ll be focused on somebody else so we have to get in there and we have to help them. We’ve never had this kinda size, so I’m saying we’re doing it better than we ever have. It really does take a big push up there, because everybody else is like a good 200 lbs. The heaviest one we got is me and I’m only 190 so yeah…” said Crafton Lindenborn.

The City View Mustangs have their eyes on a gold ball in 2019, and with experience and a whole lot of determination, the odds look to be in their favor.