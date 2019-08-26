Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Hirschi Huskies- August 26, 2019

In his first head coaching job, Antonio Wiley inherits a team craving a state title.

“Fantastic group of young men. I couldn’t have been more fortunate. I walked into a situation to where the kids know how to win already. All I had to do was to get them to believe in the program and what I was bringing to the party and the staff that I have assembled are bringing to the table, and they’ve done that. They’ve bought in. They believe in us, and we believe in them so I think we have a chance to be pretty special,” said Antonio Wiley.

Fred Fleeks is a weapon for Hirschi on both sides of the ball. Last season Fleeks spent time at quarterback and linebacker wracking up 106 tackles as a junior.

“I can’t say enough about him. I ride him day in and day out. All-day, every day, and he knows it, but I have high expectations for him because he’s a returning starter. He’s been on varsity for two years. I think If you get after him, everybody else will follow and I couldn’t have asked for a stronger role model for some of the younger guys for somebody for them to follow,” said Antonio Wiley.

“We’re going to be going full throttle at teams this year. Now, as far as last year, we couldn’t really go as full speed. But this year we will be doing something we call mark ten, and we will be going full speed every play, every down, no matter what,” said Fred Fleeks.

Chris Murray returns for his junior season with the Huskies and will be a versatile player on the defense. Murray is expected to be quite a roadblock for the opposing offenses.

“I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s going to be a junior. We are going to move him around. He is going to play inside linebacker, he’s going to play on the D-line. He’s going to do a lot. I think he’s a great kid. He’s going to show up every week, and I think people are going to have to have answers for him,” said Antonio Wiley.

“We’re perfect overall. We all fit in good positions, and we are all going to be valuable in what position we play in. I think we are going to be nice overall,” said Chris Murray.

The Hirschi offense will look a bit different this season with the loss of running back and TCU commit Daimarqua Foster and quarterback Nate Downing, but the Huskies reload in 2019. Stavonte Vaughn returns as running back and has a few tricks up his sleeve.

“We’ve got Stavonte Vaughn who’s gonna be, he’s a different type of back, but he’s really explosive. He’s a dual threat back. He can do a lot out of the backfield, catching the football, lining up in the slot. He can do a lot of different things that I think will help take over some of that role that Daimarqua left behind because those are pretty big shoes to fill. You don’t just go and replace a guy like Daimarqua Foster in one year and just walk in and there’s another one,” said Antonio Wiley.

“Last year our offense was like huddle and then play, and we’re moving like fast. Signals are going in fast. Offense is moving fast,” said Chris Murray.

Taking over the offense as quarterback this year is Tryston Randall.

“He’s a kid that transferred in last year and was ineligible, but I think he’s going to be great for us. I think he’s going to put up some amazing numbers, and I think he’s going to carry us this year,” said Antonio Wiley.

“He’s good. Like he’s good passing wise and he can run the ball, so he’s going to be a good offensive player. I think Tryston is going to shock the whole world. Tryston’s going to be nice,” said Chris Murray.

Get ready because the Hirschi Husky football team is ready to shock the world with a trip to Arlington and a state title.