Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Munday Moguls- August 14, 2019

The work certainly doesn’t get any easier. The old splintered telephone poles just have fewer participants bear crawling over them. Just 19 players in a lean time for the Moguls football program.

“We’ve got to adapt and continue to everything we can to do everything we can to continue to do what this program’s been known for, so, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us this year,” said Patrick Corcoran.

The moguls will play a modified schedule this year, including three junior varsity games in place of varsity games.

“I wasn’t too excited about it, being a senior… Playing a lot of younger guys. I’m going to be hitting some dudes pretty hard,” said Kameron Redder.

“We were upset, obviously, at first, but the more that me and the older guys sat back and thought about it, we realized how much of a good thing this could be, so. We kind of put our pride aside,” said Cameron Thorton.

“Well… It’s tough. Especially for your seniors. They’re giving up a couple of Friday nights. But in the end for the program itself and to be fair the freshman and sophomores who didn’t play a JV game last year. 49:56 I think it’s important in that aspect to get those guys a little bit of experience,” said Patrick Corcoran.

More than half of the Moguls squad is made up of Freshman and Sophomores, but the team’s senior leadership was apparent early on in the first practice a little after 7:00 AM on August 5th.

“Hard work, Dedication… Keeping them guys working 24/7 and not cheating out on a rep, but just keep going hard all the time a 100%,” said Kameron Redder.

Offensively, Senior Cameron Thornton makes the move to quarterback after racking up more than 900-yards on the ground out of the backfield last season.

“Normally we’re run heavy, but I’m excited for the challenge. See what we can do with it,” said Cameron Thorton.

“He can throw the ball when we need it. He can make plays when we need it,” said Kameron Redder.

“Try to get the ball out of his hands as fast as we can and use him in the running game like we’ve always done with our quarterbacks,” said Patrick Corcoran.

Defensively… Coach Corcoran says 6’2 senior Kam Redder is slotted as the man to disrupt opposing quarterbacks… With all 11 flying to the ball every play.

“Just to get that mentality that if I weigh 120lbs, I can get to that guy because somebody’s going to get there with me. And there’s always comfort in numbers, right? ‘yes, sir’… So that’s the whole goal,” said Patrick Corcoran.

And despite the small numbers in the program, the goals for the season don’t change.

“You put on the uniform, you put on the cleats, you put the pads on. That helmet with that shiny m on it. You want to be in the playoffs,” said Patrick Corcoran.

“We’d love to make the playoffs, of course, the seniors, you know. Last year. Wanna go out with a bang. We’ve definitely got some talent that can make it happen, so I’m excited to see what we can do,” said Cameron Thorton.

“Push all the time. Never quit. Always go 100% and of course try and get in the postseason. Try and go as far as we can. Keep it going,” said Kameron Redder.

“Putting ourselves in position to compete and compete for a playoff position is what we want to do. We want to get the program back into the mold. You know 0-10’s are not fun,” said Patrick Corcoran.

But winning certainly is, and the boys in purple and yellow are working hard to fill up the w column.