Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Olney Cubs- August 16, 2019

It only takes a spark to build a flame. Well, the 28 to 6 victory over the Roby Lions was just the spark Olney needed. Last season the Cubs snapped and 22 game losing streak.

“We hope for an exciting season. It’s still a learning curve. You know, people don’t understand when you bring in a new system it’s the second year is automatic. It’s still a learning curve, but we have high expectations for these kids. I think they’ve got high expectations for themselves. We want the community to have high expectations of us. We are going to try to put our best foot forward and see how it comes out,” said Jody Guy.

“We’re very excited. Everybody’s learned the offense, and it’s not so much like learning anymore as much as perfecting, and we’re very hopeful. We think we’re going to do very well,” said Lance Sprague.

In just his second year, Coach Guy has not only introduced a new offense, but also a new mentality.

“I think we’ve done great. He’s a great coach. He’s amazing. I love everything that he’s brought to the program, and I really do feel like we will be successful this year,” said JR Acuna.

“Coach Guy has a very neat and great offense that fits us very well. Like it’s built around small guys, and speed and that’s what we have. We don’t have much size, and I think it’s going to work really well,” said Lance Sprague.

The Cubs may not have much size, but that hasn’t stopped lineman, Lance Sprague, from getting stronger and hitting harder.

“He’s a vocal kid. He works hard. He gets after it. We just expect him to be able to take that leadership role like I said, and hopefully take that experience that we have on the offensive line to put our offense forward,” said Jody Guy.

“You have to protect those guys behind you,” said Lance Sprague.

Also returning for the Cubs is running back JR Acuna.

“We expect him again, as our skill kid, to be able to take a leadership role and be vocal on the field. To be able to, again, offensively and defensively to be able to put us in the right spots,” said Jody Guy.

With 8 returning starters on offense and 7 on defense and an experienced head coach, this just might be the spark the Olney Cubs needed to fuel a burning desire for success in 2019.