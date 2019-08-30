Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Rider Raiders- August 29, 2019

The Rider Raiders reload with experience on both sides of the ball. Leading the offense again is Jacob Rodriguez who finished off his sophomore year with over 1,600 yards passing and 12 touchdowns.

“He’s going to take the next step. He’s really been working on his throwing, and so we will kinda open things up. We were kinda primarily a run team last year, and he a Tre Byrd did a great job of running the football. I think the next step is to kinda spread the ball out in the passing game a little bit more. We have really good receivers,” said Marc Bindel.

Part of the strong Rider receiver corps is junior Ranse Radtke. Radtke will play a big role for the Raiders this fall after ending his 2018 campaign with 550 yards and two scores.

“I think he just means a lot for our team. He’s one of those guys that shows up everyday. We don’t have to worry about, he’s gonna do the work. He’s a coaches kid, so he’s smart and he understands the offense. He was a big time leader for us. He caught some big time touchdowns when we beat Lubbock Cooper game in that fourth round game last year. He’s gonna be one of our go to guys, and really he may never come off the field. He may be playing both ways old school, but he’ll do anything to win and those are the kinda guys we need,” said Marc Bindel.

“We always go out and work on our routes. He’ll call us up and all that and just go work on them. I’m really excited to get our offense going and just do what we do,” said Ranse Radtke.

The Raiders secondary will be a force to be reckoned with. Rider returns five starters from last years squad and several more players with playoff experience.

“I feel like our defense will be strong like they were last year in the playoffs,” said Ranse Radtke.

“Defense is going to be really good I think. Starting with our defensive line, we’ve got guys returning. We had to move in AJ Sargent, along with the two guys who started last year that were All-District, Emaurion Banks and Isaiah Wetzel so those guys kinda set the tone for our whole team,” said Marc Bindel.

Isaiah Wetzel wracked up 73 tackles and 10 sacks as a sophomore and will lead the D-line again, but you can expect to see him get some action on offense as well.

“Was an honorable mention All-State, and he was kind of the leader of our defensive line. And he gives offenses a lot of problems. So we are trying to give him more of a leadership role, allow him to continue to grow and mature. And kind of give him a role where he can play inside, play outside, and play some tight end on offense as well. He’s a phenomenal blocker, so we want to utilize his athleticism on both sides of the ball,” said Marc Bindel.

“Just eager. I’m ready to go out there and show out. Try to go all the way to the sixth round and bring it back to the Falls. We haven’t had a state championship here for any of the three schools for quite a while, so that’s what we are trying to do,” said Isaiah Wetzel.

The Raiders are eager to get back to work with their eyes set on AT&T stadium and a state title.

“I think the only thing that can stop us is us. I mean I don’t see nobody on our schedule that can beat us, and I really do see a challenge except for us. So if we don’t win, if we don’t go to state, its our fault,” said Isaiah Wetzel.

There is no challenge too great for the Rider Raiders. The goal is to win, starting with their first game at Boswell, and then every game after that.