Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Wichita Falls Coyotes- August 28, 2019

Along with their first playoff appearance in four years, the Wichita Falls Coyotes bring a new energy to the practice field this year.

“What it does for us, is it establishes the standard at which we are going to perform at. It lets them know that they can do it, that playoffs is realistic and its not just a goal of theirs. It’s the standard. The standard we live by. So we don’t expect anything less than that. It gives them a confidence and it gives them a bar that they’ve got to reach to move above, and that’s kinda gone through off season and here through the spring and as we begin fall camp,” said Grant Freeman.

The Coyotes lose their starting quarterback and several key players on offense, but return several players in the secondary on this years squad.

One of these key returning starters on defense is senior Tyson Whiteside. The Defensive End had three sacks in three games before he tore his ACL last season.

“He’s a beast. I like him a lot. I’m sad he got injured last year, but I am glad he came back. He’s been working really hard all year,” said Tre McKenzie.

“I’m glad to be back out there with everybody. Practicing the first couple of practices was a little hard, but being out there with them. It got me through the practice, and after our first scrimmage I feel really good about it. I think our defense is pretty solid. It’s a lot more solid than last year. Everyone knows what they’re doing. We’ve had time to install it. We’ve worked on it, and practiced really hard on it. I know our players are all there mentally, physically, and I think we are ready to go against some of the best teams in the district,” said Tyson Whiteside.

On offense, be expecting to see a lot of Wide Receiver Tre McKenzie. McKenzie finished 2018 with over 600 yards receiving and four touchdowns earning a unanimous vote for first team all-district.

“Tre is one of those kids who has done a great job of learning where he fits in that offense and he’s learned to thrive last year. So where he ended last year we are excited to see where he’s going to take the next step this year,” said Grant Freeman.

“We come to practice everyday. We work hard. We’ve been working hard all off season and in the Spring, and I’m just glad to play with these guys for one more year,” said Tre McKenzie.

In just his third year as head coach, Grant Freeman has completey changed the culture and program at Wichita Falls High School.

“My freshman year we went 1-9, my sophomore year we went 2-8, our junior year we did a lot better. I wasn’t there for it, but he got us going. He’s been there motivating us, pushing us, helping us out a long the way, and he really turned this program around. Now, we believe in ourselves, and we know we are a better team than we were before. I think we are going to, I know for a fact that our energy is a lot better, and we are going to come back to the playoffs,” said Tyson Whiteside,

The Coyotes believe. Believe in the team, the talent, and the energy they hope will lead to the Coyotes bringing home gold balls in 2019.