Friday Night Football Preview: Archer City Wildcats- August 9, 2019

It has been 11 years since the Archer City Wildcats have won a District Championship, but 2019 might be the year the Wildcats take the title.



In now his fourth year as head coach, Shad Hanna has transformed a struggling program. The Wildcats 8-3 season a year ago was Archer City’s first winning season since 2010. They won more games last season than they had in the previous three years combined.

“Its been a growing… you know these guys needed me as much as I needed them when I got here, and you know its just been something that we needed to change the culture here. And these guys have bought in, and these guys really, they’re my first class coming in and so these guys have bought in. They have done everything that we’ve asked them to do. It’s been about getting faster, getting stronger, getting more physical and doing things the right way. And I think because they have bought in we have been able to change the culture and do some things differently,” said Shad Hanna.

“Coming here honestly he’s a lot better coach. He pushes us more, and knows how to win,” said Dylan Briggs.

“We just started right away like meeting everyone and everything we just went ahead and went into it. Everybody just got all in with him and no one really judged what he was doing so he’s helped us out a lot,” said Keegan Beaver.

The Wildcats are returning 8 starters on offense and 7 on defense including linebacker Dylan Briggs and wide receiver Keegan Beaver.

“Dylan and Keegan are going to be a big part of what we’re doing defensively, and we’ve got to be great on defense in order to win these football games when we’re facing these great offenses, and so these two guys have done a great job leading,” said Shad Hanna.

The Wildcats are focusing heavily on defensive strategy in the upcoming season, and that’s just fine with Briggs and Beaver.

“I love offense and getting to score touchdowns and stuff, but defense. We are just more… we are all crazy out there,” said Keegan Beaver.

“Just to go 100 percent and always try your hardest and fight over the football and hit someone as hard as you can,” said Dylan Briggs.

The hard hits begin with a road game in Alvord on September 6th….and the Wildcats hope to still be delivering hits in December.