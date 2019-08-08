Friday Night Football Preview: District 8-1A, DII- August 7, 2019

Throckmorton native CJ Hantz is taking over as head coach for the Greyhounds. Hantz is leading a program picked to finish first in the District 8-1A, Division II.

” It’s a little pressure.. winning district is a big step. But for these seniors, they’ve never had a playoff run. They’ve never been past the first round they said so that’s kind of important to me. I really want to make them have a good playoff run and experience that because its something special and something you can only experience once,” said CJ Hantz.

Throckmorton’s Austin Koonsman was one of the leaders in the area boasting 101 tackles in 2018 earning him Preseason District Defensive MVP Honors. Austin is one of three returning starters for the Greyhounds, but others have stepped up and are showing a lot of potential during summer workouts.

“We will have Harley and then Austin Koonsman, Landon, and Will Harris, Raygon, and Joshua Woods. He just got injured so he’s out a little bit, but those kids they work hard every day. And I think they could make it into something special this year. They’ll work hard for us and I think we can make a good run,” said CJ Hantz.

Richard Sullivan will be suiting up in black and gold once again. Sullivan is back as the Cowboys head coach in the fall, but this is not his first rodeo with the Woodson.

“I’m not one hundred percent sure what they’ve done over the past two years that I’ve been gone. So I know hopefully that some of those Seniors are going to understand and know what I expect out of them and we’ve got.. It’s going to be a lot different than then as well because I have a staff of four coaches now. That’s going to be a blessing in and of itself, because before it was just we. We’ve got a lot of people looking at a lot of different angles, and hopefully put them in the best positions that they can be,” said Richard Sullivan.

Shannon Waters returns as the head coach for the Benjamin Mustangs along with two starters which will help make up a seasoned offensive line.

“Just getting better every play. We’ve got a lot of football to learn. Its going to be tough, but were going to be competitive. So will just keep going keep growing.Were going to have some young kids coming up that are really excited about things and so we’re going to find what fits them the best and go with it,” said Shannon Waters.

In football anything can happen.. And District 8-1A Division II has potential for one exciting season.