Friday Night Football Preview: Windthorst Trojans- August 13, 2019

The Windthorst Trojans lost three key starters on offense including quarterback Hunter Wolf from last season. This year, Cy Belcher will be the one taking the snaps for the Trojans.

“We feel he’ll be great stepping in its Cy Belcher, and we hope that he got prepared you know a little bit last year, and then he’s ready to take on the role,” said Chris Tackett.

The Trojans are known for their deadly offense. Windthorst will be led this year by two receiving nightmares. Wide receivers Awtry Blagg and Bryson Jackson will prove to be quite a challenge for defenses this season.

“They’re tall, long, and we think they’re going to be a matchup problem with anybody. But they’re about 6’3 and they’ll play on the edge, and hopefully, we can get them into the spots where we can take advantage of that and get the ball to them and let them make plays,” said Chris Tackett.

“Just come out here. Just playing football. It is just a game. Come out here and have fun, and do your best,” said Awtry Blagg.

If it’s close, you can bet Awtry Blagg will catch it. Blagg finished the season with 864 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving in 2018.



The quarterback change has not been an issue for Blagg. In fact, Belcher and Blagg have been playing together for a long time.

“He taught Cy a lot and they worked together and worked hard, and so I expect Cy to do just as good as Hunter did. We’ve been growing up together for a long time. We’ve played baseball and basketball. You name it, we’ve just done everything together. We’ve got a brotherhood going on here,” said Awtry Blagg.

After a season-ending injury last season, Bryson Jackson is most looking forward to getting out on the field one last time.

“It’s really exciting. I have been waiting for it since I got hurt last November, and just all summer I have been working on it. Working on my craft. Working on everything I can to have a great senior year,” said Bryson Jackson.

You can’t out work this Windthorst Trojan Football team. Defending the district title will not be easy, but that’s a challenge this team is willing to accept.