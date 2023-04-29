Bi-district round playoff softball continues around Texoma.

Graham battled Big Spring in game two of a best-of-three series, while Burkburnett and Bridgeport met in Henrietta for game one of their series. Also in Class 4A, Old High clinched a playoff spot for the first time in nearly three decades!

In Class 3A, Holliday battled Breckenridge in game two of the series played at Lady Hawk Field in Iowa Park. Meanwhile, the No. 3 ranked Lady Hawks were playing their own series against Peaster in Bowie.

Windthorst and Lindsay also met in Bowie for game two of the first round postseason series.

M.J. Baird brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!