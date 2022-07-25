Members of the Furosity Track and Field team out of Wichita Falls are preparing for the AAU Junior Olympics.

This year, the event is being held in Greensboro, North Carolina. Head Coach Robert Brooks is taking his athletes to the national stage for the 19th time, and they are perennially successful.

Young Texoma Talent are not only medaling among the best in their age group in the country, they are earning scholarship money in the process.

The track events in the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics begin on Saturday July 30th.