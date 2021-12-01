Girls high school basketball: City View vs Hirschi – November 30, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City View hosted Hirschi for a girls high school basketball game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News