Girls high school basketball latest rankings – Jan. 24, 2022

Tobin McDuff has the latest girls high school basketball state rankings.

3A

The Holliday Lady Eagles remain 17th in the state after beating Bowie.

The Nocona Lady Indians are ranked 13th.

2A

The Archer City Lady Cats jumped two spots to number 15 and are 5-0 in district play.

1A

The Midway Lady Falcons sit 23rd in the rankings and face Bellevue Friday, Jan. 28, hoping to avenge their only district loss.

TAPPS 1A

The Christ Academy Lady Warriors are the highest-ranked team in Texoma, sitting 2nd.

The Wichita Christian girls team is ranked 8th.

Both teams will face off Tuesday, Jan. 25.