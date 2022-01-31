Tobin McDuff has the latest girls high school basketball state rankings.
3A
Nocona moved up one spot to No. 12 in the rankings this week. Check out the Lady Indians highlights from a win over Henrietta.
The Holliday Lady Eagles fell one spot to No. 18.
2A
Windthorst is a newcomer to the state rankings this week, landing at No. 22 after upsetting Archer City.
Archer City dropped six spots to No. 21 this week.
1A
Midway moved up one spot to No. 22 in the rankings.
TAPPS 1A
Christ Academy remains the No. 2 team in the state this week. The Lady Warriors beat Wichita Christian.
Wichita Christian moved up one spot to No. 7 after a win over Plainview Christian.