Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker
Grieving family says local cemetery buried loved one in the wrong burial plot
Video
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
DoorDash employee complains engineers have to deliver food: ‘I didn’t sign up for this’
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
10pm Sportscast – December 28, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Boyd vs Nocona – December 28, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Italy vs Burkburnett – December 28, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Mabank vs City View – December 28, 2021
Video
Lone Star NYE
Contests
Remarkable Women
Next Snow Contest
Home for the Holidays
Christmas Came Early
Giving Thanks
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Summer – 12-28-21
Video
Top Stories
Tuesdays Child – Jennifer – 12-21-21
Video
Captain William Scott – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Que – 12-07-21
Video
Juan – 12-01-21
Video
Lifestyle
Holiday Hot List
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-23-2021
Video
Top Stories
Parents share their experiences about their children getting the COVID-19 vaccination
Video
Help men, women and children become self-sufficient
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-16-2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-09-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Girls high school basketball: Mabank vs City View – December 28, 2021
Local Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:54 PM CST
January 01 2022 12:00 am
Close
You have been added to End Zone Extra Newsletter
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Sign Up
Mabank played City View in a non-district matchup.
Click Here To Donate To The Tornato Victims
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
One person arrested after firing shots into car
WF Gang Task Force stakes out house for days then arrests felon
Argument over gender reveal invitations leads to assualt charge
Two Burkburnett families grieving following alleged accidental shooting
Video
Police say little girl punched and stomped on after losing her pants
Video
Latest News
Grieving family says local cemetery buried loved one in the wrong burial plot
Video
Questions remain about TX National Guardsmen deaths
Video
NFL legend John Madden dead at 85
More Local News