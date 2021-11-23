Girls high school basketball: Midway vs Henrietta – November 23, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henrietta hosted Midway in a non-district basketball matchup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News