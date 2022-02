TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Four Texoma girls basketball teams are left in the 2022 playoffs.

All games are slated for Tuesday, February 22nd.

Class 3A Matchups Nocona vs Peaster

Tuesday, February 22 — 6 p.m.

@ Chico HS Class 1A Matchups Throckmorton vs Slidell

Tuesday, February 22 — 6:30 p.m.

@ Henrietta HS TAPPS Class 1A Matchups Waxahachie Prep vs Wichita Christian

Tuesday, February 22 — 5:30 p.m.

@ Waxahachie Prep Christ Academy vs Victory Baptist

Tuesday, February 22 — 6 p.m.

@ Alvord HS

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest scores and highlights.