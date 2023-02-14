Holliday battled Millsap in the first round of the playoffs. The Lady Eagles, ranked 3rd in the state, has its sights well beyond the bi-district round.

The same can be said for top ranked Nocona in class 2A. The Lady Indians matched up with Haskell in round one.

City View drew 14th ranked Brock, the Lady Mustangs in search of an upset win!

Bowie and Breckenridge met at the D.L. Ligon Coliseum for a bi-district round playoff game. Burkburnett and Wichita Falls played their first round games in Henrietta, against Decatur and Krum respectively.

Tobin McDuff brings you all the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!