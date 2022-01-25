Girls high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Christ Academy – January 25, 2022

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Christian hosted Christ Academy in a district matchup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News