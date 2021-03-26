Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul
Remembering legendary author, screenwriter Larry McMurtry
Video
Watch: Motive in Boulder King Soopers shooting still unclear
Video
Man arrested in Oregon with 65 pounds of cocaine in car
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Camera
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter throws 7 more hitless innings
Girls Softball: Oklahoma Christian vs MSU and other local scores — March 26, 2021
Video
Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111
Ovechkin scores twice, red-hot Capitals shut out Devils 4-0
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Girls high school soccer: Lake Dallas vs Rider — March 25, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school Soccer: Ranchview vs Hirschi — March 25, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Jason Meng resigns at Burkburnett, Bulldogs search for next head football coach – March 24, 2021
Video
High school baseball: Henrietta vs Holliday – March 23, 2021
Video
High school softball: Nocona vs Jacksboro – March 23, 2021
Video
High school softball: Rider vs Aledo – March 23, 2021
Video
Contests
March Mattress Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Adriana – 03-23-21
Video
Top Stories
Javier – 03-16-21
Video
Ella (Grace) – 03-09-21
Video
Amarion – 03-02-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Primetime Special: An Evening with Damon West
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 03-25-2021
Video
Make your dreams into a reality
Video
Real Estate Minute – 03-17-2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 03-11-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Girls Softball: Oklahoma Christian vs MSU and other local scores — March 26, 2021
Local Sports
Posted:
Mar 26, 2021 / 10:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2021 / 10:34 PM CDT
NBA Stats
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Legendary auto dealer, local philanthropist Harry Patterson dies
Video
Remembering legendary author, screenwriter Larry McMurtry
Video
DPS identifies driver from chase that ended in Baylor County
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Well-known Mexican Restaurant now open in Iowa Park
Video
Latest News
Remembering legendary author, screenwriter Larry McMurtry
Video
Exhibition at WF Museum of Art strives to show audience they aren’t alone during pandemic
Video
Judge rejects lower bond for suspect charged with killing man who was protecting his girlfriend
More Local News