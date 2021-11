Quanah ISD superintendent Tom Johnson confirmed to our newsroom that Quanah head football coach/athletic director has been reassigned.

Cole went 8-14 in two seasons leading the Indians football program. His team won a district title and one playoff game in 2020, but struggled in 2021 losing their first 6 games of the season and finishing with two wins.

Cole was the 3rd head football coach in the last 5 years at Quanah.