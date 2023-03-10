Henrietta battled Graham in a high school baseball game at the Walker Stallcup Invitational.
The Bearcats and Steers played to a 3-3 tie.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>