One Texoma baseball team and two Texoma softball teams remain in the postseason.

Bowie is back in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016. Here’s a look at the schedule for Bowie as they take on third ranked Shallowater.

Bowie vs Shallowater

Game 1: Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. — Amarillo

Game 2: Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. — Amarillo

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. — Abilene (If necessary)

Iowa Park Lady Hawks are number one for the fourth straight week. Here’s a look at the schedule as Iowa Park face seventh ranked Argyle in the regional finals.

Iowa Park vs Argyle

Game 1: Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. — Bowie

Game 2: Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. — Bowie

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, at 3 p.m. — Bowie (If necessary)

Holliday Lady Eagles swept 10th ranked Lamesa in the regional semifinals. Here’s a look at the schedule as Holliday face seventh ranked Coahoma in the regional finals.

Holliday vs Coahoma