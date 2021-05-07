Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
Burkina Faso’s army chaplains tested by extremist conflict
TX House passes 2 criminal justice reform bills
Video
Rachel Zoll, much-admired AP religion writer, dead at 55
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Camera
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Junior hockey: Odessa vs Wichita Falls – May 7, 2021
Video
Bogdanovic scores career-high 48 points, Jazz beat Nuggets
High school baseball: Archer City vs Alvord – May 6, 2021
Video
High school softball: Burkburnett vs Argyle – May 7, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High school baseball: Archer City vs Alvord – May 6, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school softball: Burkburnett vs Argyle – May 7, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school baseball: Electra vs Perrin-Whitt – May 7, 2021
Video
High school softball: Iowa Park vs Krum – May 7, 2021
Video
High school baseball: Vernon vs Stephenville – May 7, 2021
Video
High school softball: Vernon vs Springtown – May 7, 2021
Video
Contests
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Senior Sendoff
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Senior Sendoff
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Aiden and Airryen – 05-04-21
Video
Top Stories
Ja’Viera – 04-27-21
Video
Nadelynn, Ammie and Yajaira – 04-20-21
Video
Nick and Jaice – 04-13-21
Video
Lifestyle
Springtime in Texoma
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Find beauty, sophistication, and style at Allure Bridal and Prom in Lawton
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 05-06-2021
Video
Archer City ISD – Springtime in Texoma 2021
Video
Beauty Bar Wichita Falls – Springtime in Texoma 2021
Video
Tattered Pearl – Springtime in Texoma 2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High school baseball: Electra vs Perrin-Whitt – May 7, 2021
Local Sports
Posted:
May 7, 2021 / 10:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 10:43 PM CDT
Electra takes on Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district round.
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Trending Stories
Suspect sentenced after fleeing from deputies and was found with drone
Video
Iowa Park man charged with assault of a public servant
Weather
Park Fest returns to Gordon Lake
Video
Local coffee shop sees success with employee incentives
Video
Latest News
TX House passes 2 criminal justice reform bills
Video
KERA TV back on air after tower collapse in December
Video
Honor groups escort veteran remains through Wichita Falls to final resting place
Video
More Local News