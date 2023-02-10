With two games to play in the regular season, the District 7-3A boys high school basketball standings featured three teams tied at the top with 8-2 records. City View, Holliday and Vernon made changes to the pecking order after tonight’s games.

Munday and Benjamin came into Friday night tied for the district lead in 16-1A, find out who takes the top spot into the postseason.

We also check in on the Burkburnett/Hirschi rivalry basketball game.

In girls high school soccer action, Rider and Old High continue to find ways to win games. Both teams scored plenty of goals in district action tonight.

Plus, the Vernon College baseball season continues with doubleheaders at Chaparral Field.

Check out all the action as Tobin McDuff brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!