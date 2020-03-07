Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Local look 30 years after US passes Americans with Disabilities Act
What the Tech: App of the Day—Ada
WSJ: Saudis arrest 2 princes for allegedly plotting coup
Faith Mission prepares for potential coronavirus exposure
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
High school softball: Tascosa vs. Rider–March 6, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High school boys’ basketball: Hirschi vs. Pamp–March 6, 2020
Video
High school softball: Petrolia vs. Bowie–March 6, 2020
Video
Devils end defending Cup champion Blues’ 8-game win streak
AP Q&A with NCAA chief medical officer on COVID-19
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
UIL Regional Basketball Semifinal preview: Rider & Hirschi
Video
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Rider Boy’s Basketball – March 5, 2020
Video
Top Stories
10PM Sportscast – March 3, 2020 (Super Tuesday Bonus Edition)
Video
Rider, Hirschi make Texoma sports history by heading to regional tournament in same year
High School Baseball: Holliday vs Wichita Falls – March 2, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Henrietta – March 2, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Palliative Care of Hospice
Video
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High school boys’ basketball: Hirschi vs. Pamp–March 6, 2020
Local Sports
Posted:
Mar 6, 2020 / 10:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2020 / 10:36 PM CST
Pampa defeats Hirschi 45—41.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Oklahoma Governor confirms state’s first case of coronavirus (COVID-19)
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Byers man bonds out of jail again after sexual assault indictments
Two arrested in Las Vegas after boy’s body found in WF
Weather
Latest News
Local look 30 years after US passes Americans with Disabilities Act
What the Tech: App of the Day—Ada
Video
Faith Mission prepares for potential coronavirus exposure
Video
More Local News