1  of  2
Breaking News
Wichita Falls man found guilty of unlawful possession of firearm, receives life in prison Lawton Police Department investigates Wednesday morning homicide

High school boys basketball: Windthorst vs. Electra- January 28, 2020

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Final Score:

WINDTHORST 40
ELECTRA 38

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News