Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Live Stream
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
One dead, one injured in Archer Co. fatality
WFISD students create PSA to combat increased vaping
Australia’s Wildfires: An In-Depth Look
Le Chateau Pet Resort WF location plans to open in May
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Tokyo 2020
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Michelle Wie expecting her first child — a girl — in summer
Top Stories
High school boys’ soccer: LD Bell vs. Rider–Jan. 9, 2019
High school boys’ soccer: Mount Pleasant vs. WFHS–Jan. 9, 2019
Women’s basketball: St. Edward’s at Midwestern State–Jan. 9, 2019
High school girls’ soccer: Caprock vs. Rider–Jan. 9, 2019
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Rider Raiders Boy’s Soccer – January 7, 2020
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Nicholas Bell – January 8, 2020
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Soccer: Hirschi vs Snyder – January 7, 2020
Boy’s High School Soccer: Rider vs Braswell – January 7, 2020
Girl’s High School Basketball: Iowa Park vs Wichita Falls – January 7, 2020
Girl’s High School Basketball: Notre Dame vs Christ Academy – January 7, 2020
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Bridal Market
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A 50 year Christmas Eve Tradition
Top Stories
Tree of Lights
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WFPD releases name of victim found in Maplewood Pond
High school boys’ soccer: LD Bell vs. Rider–Jan. 9, 2019
Local Sports
Posted:
Jan 9, 2020 / 10:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 9, 2020 / 10:41 PM CST
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Team of alleged shoplifters arrested at Walmart
WFPD: Man chokes girlfriend after she claimed his fart smelled horrible
Winning lotto ticket goes unclaimed in Wichita Falls
One dead, one injured in Archer Co. fatality
Father of 2-month-old jailed for son’s severe injuries
Latest News
Archer Co. Jail, historic artifacts up for sale
Wichita Co. JP candidate begins campaign after Sons’ retirement
WFISD school board fine-tune potential 2020 bond package
More Local News