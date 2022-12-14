Benjamin battled Loraine in the Class 1A Division II football state championship game.
Photos by Dylan Jimenez:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Benjamin battled Loraine in the Class 1A Division II football state championship game.
Photos by Dylan Jimenez:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>