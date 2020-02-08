1  of  2
Breaking News
Big Blue Properties sues Workforce Solutions for almost $800K after alleged contract breach Two sexual assault charges dismissed for Airman of the Year

High school girls’ basketball: Midway vs. Bellevue—Feb. 7, 2020

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Midway defeats Bellevue 46—45.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News