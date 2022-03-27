TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s soccer playoff time for five Texoma schools!
The area round is right around the corner and five teams look to keep their seasons alive and advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Here’s a look at the schedule for this week. There’s a chance for severe weather Tuesday, should games be moved we will update the schedule.
Boys soccer
Old High vs Saginaw
Tuesday, March 29 — 6 p.m.
@ Saginaw HS
Rider vs Fort Worth Arlington Heights
Tuesday, March 29 — 7:30 p.m.
@ Newton Field in Graham
Girls soccer
Old High vs Mansfield Legacy
Tuesday, March 29 — 5:30 p.m.
@ Justin Northwest ISD Stadium
Rider vs Burleson Centennial
Tuesday, March 29 — 6 p.m.
@ Mineral Wells HS
Burkburnett vs Midlothian Heritage
Tuesday, March 29 — 6 p.m.
@ Anderson Stadium in Mansfield
As always, Tobin McDuff will have the scores and highlights at KFDX 3 News at 10.
