TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s soccer playoff time for five Texoma schools!

The area round is right around the corner and five teams look to keep their seasons alive and advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Here’s a look at the schedule for this week. There’s a chance for severe weather Tuesday, should games be moved we will update the schedule.

Boys soccer Old High vs Saginaw

Tuesday, March 29 — 6 p.m.

@ Saginaw HS Rider vs Fort Worth Arlington Heights

Tuesday, March 29 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Newton Field in Graham Girls soccer Old High vs Mansfield Legacy

Tuesday, March 29 — 5:30 p.m.

@ Justin Northwest ISD Stadium Rider vs Burleson Centennial

Tuesday, March 29 — 6 p.m.

@ Mineral Wells HS Burkburnett vs Midlothian Heritage

Tuesday, March 29 — 6 p.m.

@ Anderson Stadium in Mansfield

As always, Tobin McDuff will have the scores and highlights at KFDX 3 News at 10.

