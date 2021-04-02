High School Softball: City View at Holliday — April 2, 2021

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Wichita Falls
Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses
Unopened Super Mario Bros. game from 1986 sells for $660,000
CDC: travel ‘low risk’ for vaccinated people; not recommending trips
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Camera
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Bauer has no-hitter through 6 innings in Dodgers debut
Wie West tumbles out of ANA; Tavatanakit keeps 1-shot lead
Raptors rout Warriors 130-77 for 2nd win in last 15 games
Houston police says it’s investigating Texans QB Watson
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Electra hiring hometown star to turn around basketball program
Video
Top Stories
Team of the week: Rider girls soccer – April 1, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Park hires Michael Swenson as HFC/AD – March 29, 2021
Video
Boys high school soccer: Graham vs Borger – March 29, 2021
Video
Athlete of the week: Hannah Spears – March 29, 2021
Video
High School Baseball: Wichita Falls vs Boyd – March 27, 2021
Video
Contests
March Mattress Giveaway
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
David – 03-30-21
Video
Top Stories
Adriana – 03-23-21
Video
Javier – 03-16-21
Video
Ella (Grace) – 03-09-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Celebrate Easter With Us
Video
Top Stories
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 Kia K5
Video
Real Estate Minute – 04-01-2021
Video
Primetime Special: An Evening with Damon West
Video
Real Estate Minute – 03-25-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Softball: City View at Holliday — April 2, 2021
Local Sports
Posted:
Apr 2, 2021 / 06:54 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 2, 2021 / 07:17 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Wichita Falls
Video
Large amount of crystal meth in trunk leads to arrest
UPDATE: One person airlifted in US 287 wreck
Video
Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty
Video
Two dead after rollover accident involving semi-truck in Montague Co.
Video
Latest News
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Wichita Falls
Video
Red draw history in Wichita Falls featured in Texas Monthly and Southern Living
Video
Kell West, MSU, Clinics of North Texas among locations to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week
More Local News