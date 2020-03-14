High School Softball: Graham vs Hawley – March 13, 2020

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
White House now conducting temperature checks amid outbreak
49 detained in Russia at Moscow protest against repression
Putin approves law that could keep him in power until 2036
Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Wuhan soccer team leaving Spain to escape virus
Top Stories
Schachmann wins Paris-Nice held amid coronavirus outbreak
For these athletes, this is a spring break they don’t want
The Latest: Triathlon circuit suspended
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Holliday – March 13, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Local Texoma Sports Affected by Coronavirus – March 12, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Basketball All-District Honors – March 9, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – March 8, 2020
Video
High School Softball – Holliday vs Iowa Park – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball – Windthorst vs Jacksboro – March 7, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Windthorst vs. Vernon – March 7, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Palliative Care of Hospice
Video
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Wichita Falls cancels St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Previous Alert
1
of
/
10
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
97th District Court Jury Trials
1
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
Boots and Heels for Hot Meals
2
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game
3
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
Downtown Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Festival
4
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
Green Door Senior Center
5
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
Red Door Senior Center
6
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
Red Door Senior Center
7
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner
8
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day
9
of
/
10
Closings & Delays
United Regional Healthy You Advantage
10
of
/
10
High School Softball: Graham vs Hawley – March 13, 2020
Local Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Mar 13, 2020 / 10:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2020 / 10:42 PM CDT
Graham defeats Hawley 12—3.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Latest News
Wichita Co. 4-H members ‘heartbroken’ over sudden cancellation of Houston Livestock show
Video
Rep. James Frank addresses Texas approach to coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus cancels wedding anniversary trip to Italy
Video
More Local News