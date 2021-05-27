High school softball: Holliday vs Jacksboro – May 27, 2021

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Holliday battles Jacksboro in the 3A Regional Finals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News