Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Did you get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Local health officials explain what you need to know
Video
Motorcycle, off-road vehicle safety as weather warms up (Healthy You)
Video
Should all Texas classrooms have a panic button?
Video
Texas police associations against permitless gun-carrying speak at Texas Capitol on Tuesday
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Camera
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Area baseball and softball action: Sportscast on KFDX 3 News at 10 — April 13, 2021
Video
High School Softball: Granbury at WFHS — April 13, 2021
Video
High School Softball: Jacksboro at City View — April 13, 2021
Video
High School Baseball: Rider vs. WFHS— April 13, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Burkburnett selects Brad Boyd as head football coach – April 13, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Athlete of the week: Dalton Anderson – April 12, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Team of the week: Graham track and field – April 8, 2021
Video
Sports Spotlight: Kenni Patton returns to Electra as girls basketball coach – April 7, 2021
Video
Coaches announced for the 2021 Oil Bowl Classic
Video
Athlete of the week: Bree Kirk – April 5, 2021
Video
Contests
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Senior Sendoff
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Senior Sendoff
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
I Love Texoma
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Nick and Jaice – 04-13-21
Video
Top Stories
Bobby – 04-06-21
Video
David – 03-30-21
Video
Adriana – 03-23-21
Video
Javier – 03-16-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 Kia Sorento
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 04-08-2021
Video
Celebrate Easter With Us
Video
Two Minute Test Drive – 2021 Kia K5
Video
Real Estate Minute – 04-01-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Softball: Jacksboro at City View — April 13, 2021
Local Sports
Posted:
Apr 13, 2021 / 10:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2021 / 10:37 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
Area baseball and softball action: Sportscast on KFDX 3 News at 10 — April 13, 2021
Video
Habitual criminal back in jail without bond
Unraveling the Mysteries: Gun Shop Murders
Video
Latest News
Did you get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Local health officials explain what you need to know
Video
Motorcycle, off-road vehicle safety as weather warms up (Healthy You)
Video
Unraveling the Mysteries: Gun Shop Murders
Video
More Local News