High school softball: Lindsay vs Windthorst – April 29, 2021

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Windthorst squeezes by Lindsay to take game one of the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News