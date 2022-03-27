31 student-athletes from the Texoma area competed in the state powerlifting meet.
18 boys traveled to Abilene Friday, March 25 and five lifters finished in the top three.
|Division
|Weight Class
|Name
|School
|Total weight
|Place
|D3
|198
|Jourdan Durham
|City View
|1,595
|2nd
|D3
|275
|Bryan Arellano
|Bowie
|1,640
|2nd
|D3
|308
|Mason Hill
|City View
|1,725
|3rd
|D3
|SHW
|Coleton Price
|Bowie
|1,695
|2nd
|D4
|181
|Braydon Garcia
|Quanah
|1,445
|2nd
Below are the results for the rest of the 13 lifters at the state meet.
|Division
|Weight Class
|Name
|School
|Total weight
|Place
|D2
|165
|Carson Stevens
|Iowa Park
|1,375
|7th
|D2
|242
|Zach Clark
|Iowa Park
|1,675
|6th
|D2
|220
|Corbyn Sales
|Iowa Park
|1,635
|4th
|D3
|123
|Miguel Olivares
|Nocona
|915
|10th
|D3
|132
|Cooper McShan
|Bowie
|1,015
|11th
|D3
|165
|Tin Nguyen
|City View
|1,310
|12th
|D4
|114
|Nathaniel Donaghey
|Electra
|650
|11th
|D4
|123
|Cooper Talley
|Quanah
|845
|8th
|D4
|123
|Wyatt Steinberger
|Windthorst
|825
|11th
|D4
|165
|Trevor Patterson
|Electra
|1,120
|13th
|D4
|242
|Meckeal Barrera
|Quanah
|1,460
|5th
|D4
|275
|Troi Barrera
|Quanah
|1,300
|10th
|D4
|220
|Luke Short
|Petrolia
|0
|DNF
The girl’s state meet was held over four days in Corpus Christi from March 16 to 19.
5A competed on March 19, 3A schools competed on March 17 and 2A competed on March 16.
Below are the results for the 13 lifters.
|Division
|Weight Class
|Name
|School
|Total weight
|Place
|2A
|198
|Maddie Lopez
|Archer City
|835
|7th
|2A
|259+
|Bailey Grant
|Archer City
|595
|8th
|3A
|97
|Traycee Stewart
|Bowie
|475
|8th
|3A
|114
|Laisha Johnson
|Bowie
|645
|12th
|3A
|132
|Kinley Russell
|Bowie
|705
|8th
|3A
|165
|Ashley Aguirre
|Bowie
|780
|11th
|3A
|181
|Kerstin Wofle
|Bowie
|900
|9th
|3A
|198
|Katie Boyles
|Bowie
|800
|10th
|3A
|220
|Jordan Vaught
|Bowie
|765
|13th
|3A
|132
|Tien Hoang
|City View
|705
|8th
|3A
|148
|Alyssa Adams
|City View
|720
|12th
|3A
|165
|Katlyn Farringer
|City View
|800
|7th
|5A
|198
|Natasha Cruz
|Rider
|965
|4th