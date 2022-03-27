31 student-athletes from the Texoma area competed in the state powerlifting meet.

18 boys traveled to Abilene Friday, March 25 and five lifters finished in the top three.

DivisionWeight ClassNameSchoolTotal weightPlace
D3198Jourdan DurhamCity View1,5952nd
D3275Bryan ArellanoBowie1,6402nd
D3308Mason HillCity View1,7253rd
D3SHWColeton PriceBowie1,6952nd
D4181Braydon GarciaQuanah1,4452nd
Note: Total weight is comprised of squat, bench press and deadlift added together

Below are the results for the rest of the 13 lifters at the state meet.

DivisionWeight ClassNameSchoolTotal weightPlace
D2165Carson StevensIowa Park1,3757th
D2242Zach ClarkIowa Park1,6756th
D2220Corbyn SalesIowa Park1,6354th
D3123Miguel OlivaresNocona91510th
D3132Cooper McShanBowie1,01511th
D3165Tin NguyenCity View1,31012th
D4114Nathaniel DonagheyElectra65011th
D4123Cooper TalleyQuanah8458th
D4123Wyatt SteinbergerWindthorst82511th
D4165Trevor PattersonElectra1,12013th
D4242Meckeal BarreraQuanah1,4605th
D4275Troi BarreraQuanah1,30010th
D4220Luke ShortPetrolia0DNF
Note: Total weight is comprised of squat, bench press and deadlift added together

The girl’s state meet was held over four days in Corpus Christi from March 16 to 19.

5A competed on March 19, 3A schools competed on March 17 and 2A competed on March 16.

Below are the results for the 13 lifters.

DivisionWeight ClassNameSchoolTotal weightPlace
2A198Maddie LopezArcher City8357th
2A259+Bailey Grant Archer City5958th
3A97Traycee StewartBowie4758th
3A114Laisha JohnsonBowie64512th
3A132Kinley RussellBowie7058th
3A165Ashley AguirreBowie78011th
3A181Kerstin WofleBowie9009th
3A198Katie BoylesBowie80010th
3A220Jordan VaughtBowie76513th
3A132Tien HoangCity View7058th
3A148Alyssa AdamsCity View72012th
3A165Katlyn FarringerCity View8007th
5A198Natasha CruzRider9654th
Note: Total weight is comprised of squat, bench press and deadlift added together