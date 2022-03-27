31 student-athletes from the Texoma area competed in the state powerlifting meet.

18 boys traveled to Abilene Friday, March 25 and five lifters finished in the top three.

Division Weight Class Name School Total weight Place D3 198 Jourdan Durham City View 1,595 2nd D3 275 Bryan Arellano Bowie 1,640 2nd D3 308 Mason Hill City View 1,725 3rd D3 SHW Coleton Price Bowie 1,695 2nd D4 181 Braydon Garcia Quanah 1,445 2nd Note: Total weight is comprised of squat, bench press and deadlift added together

Below are the results for the rest of the 13 lifters at the state meet.

Division Weight Class Name School Total weight Place D2 165 Carson Stevens Iowa Park 1,375 7th D2 242 Zach Clark Iowa Park 1,675 6th D2 220 Corbyn Sales Iowa Park 1,635 4th D3 123 Miguel Olivares Nocona 915 10th D3 132 Cooper McShan Bowie 1,015 11th D3 165 Tin Nguyen City View 1,310 12th D4 114 Nathaniel Donaghey Electra 650 11th D4 123 Cooper Talley Quanah 845 8th D4 123 Wyatt Steinberger Windthorst 825 11th D4 165 Trevor Patterson Electra 1,120 13th D4 242 Meckeal Barrera Quanah 1,460 5th D4 275 Troi Barrera Quanah 1,300 10th D4 220 Luke Short Petrolia 0 DNF Note: Total weight is comprised of squat, bench press and deadlift added together

The girl’s state meet was held over four days in Corpus Christi from March 16 to 19.

5A competed on March 19, 3A schools competed on March 17 and 2A competed on March 16.

Below are the results for the 13 lifters.