M.J. Baird is out in San Antonio for the high school tennis state tournament.

Here’s a look at how our Texoma talent fared in the quarterfinals.

Class 1A

1A Mixed Doubles: Tallon Hayes and Valeria Zavala (Benjamin) defeated Gabe Perez and Sierra Reyes (D’Hanis) 6-1,6-2.

1A Girls Doubles: Jacie Borchardt and Kaydence Carney (Crowell) defeated Sadie Whitaker vs Shadie Whitaker (Bowie Gold-Burg) 6-4, 6-3. Highlights from this match will be posted after KFDX 3 News at 10.

Class 2A

2A Boys Doubles: Dwight Donjuan and Ahlai Donjuan (Quanah) defeated Kyle Wright and Luke Ratcliff (Harleton) 6-1, 6-1.

2A Mixed Doubles: Christian Long and Jennifer Gonzales (Centerville) defeated Sara Schroeder and Kline Mayo (Archer City) 4-6, 7-6, 6-3. Highlights from this match will be posted after KFDX 3 News at 10.

Class 3A

3A Boys Doubles: Dane Keischnick and Max Jones (Vernon) defeated Jacob Tackett and Jackson Rue (Gunter) 6-0, 6-0.

Class 4A

4A Girls Singles: Bailee Lane (Lindale) defeated Jessie Stephen (Wichita Falls) 6-3, 6-4.