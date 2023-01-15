Swimmers from Wichita Falls and Burkburnett High Schools have qualified for the 4A regional meet:
WFHS:
200 Free Relay: Nic Tant, Brandon Oechsner, Kai Yang, Conner Higginbotham
200 Medley Relay: Kai Yang, Brandon Oechsner, Nic Tant, Conner Higginbotham
400 Free Relay: Evan McKelroy, Keaton Pruit, Benjamin Rhoades, Joseph Hernandez
200 Individual Medley: Kai Yang
100 Backstroke: Evan McKelroy
100 Breaststroke: Brandon Oechsner, Benjamin Rhoades
100 Butterfly: Kai Yang, Keaton Pruit
50 Freestyle: Isabel Miles, Conner Higginbotham, Nic Tant
100 Freestyle: Conner Higginbotham, Nic Tant
200 Freestyle: Joseph Hernandez, Zackary Waye, Keaton Pruit
500 Freestyle: Joseph Hernandez, Benjamin Rhoades, Zackary Rhoades
Burkburnett
200 Medley Relay: Lainy Lewis, Gracyn Haas, Briana Lee, Jooeun Lee
200 Individual Medley: Lainy Lewis, Robert Haas
100 Backstroke: Jooeun Lee
100 Breaststroke: Lainy Lewis
100 Butterfly: Gracyn Haas, Robert Haas
50 Freestyle: Gracyn Haas
100 Freestyle: Briana Lee, Mitchell Roberts (Alternate)
500 Freestyle: Jooeun Lee