Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Crash on 287 stops traffic and trains, Air Evac on scene
Austin family says toddler was turned away from hospital due to lack of space in pediatric ICU
Electra ISD school board tables mask mandate Monday night
Video
Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 monthly charge
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
Friday Night Football
Golf
Hotter’N Hell Hundred
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
Surprise, surprise: Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence starting QB
Top Stories
Astros 3B Bregman back after two-month injury absence
US OPEN 2021: Test your tennis knowledge with an AP quiz
Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days
PSG rejects Madrid offer for Mbappé but is open to negotiate
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
10pm Sportscast – August 24, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Windthorst vs Nocona – August 24, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley – August 24, 2021
Video
High School Volleyball: Electra vs Chillicothe – August 24, 2021
Video
High School Volleyball: Wichita Falls vs Abilene – August 24, 2021
Video
FNF Preview: Hirschi Huskies – August 24, 2021
Video
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Cutest Pet Contest
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Hunger Action Month
Destination Texas
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Landon – 08-24-21
Video
Top Stories
Andrew – 08-03-21
Video
Lifestyle
Education Matters
Springtime in Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Take a look at these great summer pantry and entertaining products
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 08-05-2021
Video
WFISD is looking for qualified individuals for various positions
Video
Real Estate Minute – 07-29-2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Volleyball: Electra vs Chillicothe – August 24, 2021
Local Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Aug 24, 2021 / 10:42 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 24, 2021 / 10:42 PM CDT
Electra hosted Chillicothe for a non-district volleyball match.
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
Nocona teen overcomes side effect to get her life back
Video
GoFundMe set up for victim ejected from car in Clay County crash
Pro Football Challenge
Dripping Springs man bares thoughts on mask mandates at heated school board meeting
Video
2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 190 new cases in Wichita County
Video
Latest News
Crash on 287 stops traffic and trains, Air Evac on scene
Electra ISD school board tables mask mandate Monday night
Video
Kiowa Casino Properties raises minimum wage across three casinos, hotels
More Local News