High School Volleyball: Wichita Christian at Saint Jo- September 3, 2019

Head Coach Koby Styles enters his 13th season as head coach for the Mustangs. Since Coach Styles took over in 2007, the Mustangs have won seven Lone Star Conference Championship titles. Coach Styles has also won Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year six times.

"We return the main core. Which any coach in any sport is going to be excited about. Which I am, and then throw in some incredible freshman. It's like we haven't even missed a beat," said Koby Styles.