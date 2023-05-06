Our cameras captured highlights of six Texoma teams playing postseason games on the diamond today.

Burkburnett hosted Decatur for game two of a best-of-three series. Bowie welcomed Peaster to Jackrabbit Stadium for game two in that series. Seymour and Lindsay met in Henrietta for a neutral site, where the series went the distance.

On the softball side, Graham and Sanger met at Midwestern State for game two. Henrietta and Merkel played game two of the series at Whitney High School, while Iowa Park and Merkel finished their series in Weatherford.

M.J. Baird brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!