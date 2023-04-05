WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The long-time head coach of the boy’s basketball team at Hirschi High School is stepping down after a career worthy of the record books.

Hirschi coach Donald Hedge draws up a play for the Huskies (MJ Baird, KFDX/KJTL)

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that Donald Hedge will be stepping down as the Huskies’ head basketball coach after 18 seasons at Hirschi that included a trip to the UIL State Tournament in 2022.

Hedge took over the Hirschi basketball program in 2005, earning a total of 344 wins during his tenure with the Huskies, enough to make him the winningest basketball coach in the history of WFISD.

“This decision did not come lightly,” Hedge said in a statement from WFISD. “I have loved my time at Hirschi and the bonds that I have formed with the young men I have coached over the years.”

Hirschi coach Donald Hedge talks to the Huskies (Tobin McDuff, KFDX/KJTL)

WFISD officials said Hedge will remain a member of the Hirschi High School staff as a full-time math teacher for the 2023-24 school year, the final year for Hirschi and Rider High Schools before the opening of Legacy and Memorial High School to begin the 2024-25 school year.

“It has been an honor to serve in this capacity, but it is time for me to take a step back and focus on my family and other endeavors,” Hedge said. “I look forward to remaining at Hirschi and cheering on next year’s team.”

Doug Albus, principal at Hirschi High School, said Hedge has had a great impact on the community, the campus, and the district during his tenure as the head basketball coach of the Huskies.

“He has passionately served and led our youth on the court, in the classroom as well as in the neighborhood,” Albus said. “I am excited to see that his valuable connection and influence will continue to make a positive impact here at Hirschi High School and in the surrounding community.”

From the entire family at KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage, thank you Coach Hedge for your impact on the Hirschi basketball program and the 18 incredible seasons at the helm for the Huskies.