WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the season opener against Carrollton Ranchview was canceled, a new game has been scheduled for the Hirschi Huskies.

The varsity team will open the season Friday at Memorial Stadium against Episcopal School of Dallas at 7 p.m.

Junior varsity will still play Carrollton Ranchview Thursday in Carrollton at 5:30 p.m.