Hirschi hosted Borger for a boys high school soccer bi-district round playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs won 1-0.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Hirschi hosted Borger for a boys high school soccer bi-district round playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs won 1-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>