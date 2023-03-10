Hirschi hosted Burkburnett for a district 4-4A boys high school soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskies won 3-2.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Hirschi hosted Burkburnett for a district 4-4A boys high school soccer matchup at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskies won 3-2.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>