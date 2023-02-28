Graham met Hirschi at Memorial Stadium in a district soccer matchup.
The Huskies won 2-1.
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
Graham met Hirschi at Memorial Stadium in a district soccer matchup.
The Huskies won 2-1.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>